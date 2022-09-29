Head coach Monty Williams confirmed Thursday that Johnson is in line to start at the four for the Suns this season, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson was the presumed favorite to take over the starting job with Jae Crowder likely on the way out, and Williams has now set that in stone. A first-round pick in 2019, Johnson supplied his best season to date in 2021-22, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 26.2 minutes per game, and his minutes figure to expand this season.