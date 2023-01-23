Johnson had eight points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Johnson came back to earth in the loss, turning in a must more subdued performance when compared to his return game. Poor production aside, the fact he played 29 minutes has to be seen as a positive. The Suns really need his scoring punch, and so while there could be a few ups and downs, Johnson is clearly a must-roster player across all formats.