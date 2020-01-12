Johnson posted three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 11 minutes during Friday's 98-94 victory over the Magic.

Johnson broke out of a slump from beyond the arc Friday, hitting his first three-pointer of January. He's seen his workload reduced this month, garnering only 13.2 minutes per game compared to the 23.1 minutes he saw in December. As it stands, Johnson is only fantasy relevant in the deepest of formats.