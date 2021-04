Johnson played 30 minutes off the bench and scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and three assists in the 116-113 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Johnson has now posted back-to-back double-digit performances while hitting three triples in each contest. While he has been an up-and-down scorer this season, he has shown that he is a capable three-point shooter, averaging 2.1 treys per game this season.