Johnson ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-112 victory over Washington.

Johnson remained in the starting lineup Friday, stepping in for Dario Saric who was working his way back from a minor ankle injury. Johnson was fine in 25 minutes, although the lack of three-pointers was somewhat disappointing. Saric scored 16 points in 27 minutes off the bench and it is unclear what the rotation will look like moving forward. No matter his role, Johnson is not a player to prioritize unless you are searching for points and threes.