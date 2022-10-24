Johnson ended Sunday's 112-95 win over the Clippers with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes.
Johnson (hip) was efficient and productive in a limited sample size. Still nursing a hip contusion, Phoenix had no reason to push Johnson after establishing a sizable lead early in the contest. Johnson will likely have a full workload Tuesday against Golden State.
