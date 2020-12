Johnson posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Mavericks.

With Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges starting, Johnson has been relegated to a bench role. Still, he saw sixth-man minutes and wasn't shy about firing up shots. Don't expect double-digit scoring from Johnson every night, but he should still be a solid source of threes, and possibly rebounds, in deeper fantasy leagues.