Johnson had 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes of a 113-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Johnson gave his team a lift off the bench, leading the second unit with a plus-15 +/- and knocking down three treys. The rookie is still adjusting to the league, but has shown promise when given the opportunity to be a contributor. He'll face the Warriors on Friday.