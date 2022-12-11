Johnson (knee) remains out for Sunday's contest against the Pelicans and is without a clear timeline to return to game action.

Johnson underwent surgery Nov. 8 to remove a portion of the meniscus from his right knee and was projected for a 1-to-2-month recovery time. He's now past the one-month mark in his recovery, but the Suns have yet to provide information on when he might be ready to practice again, much less play. On a positive note, Johnson hasn't been shut down from activities entirely; Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic relays that the fourth-year forward was spotted taking part in the Suns' morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.