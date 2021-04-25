Johnson will start Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.
With Jae Crowder (ankle) and Dario Saric (rest) both sidelined, Johnson will make his second start in a row. He struggled a bit in his last start on Thursday, managing eight points on 11 field-goal attempts to go along with six boards, one assist, one steal and one block.
