Johnson (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Johnson returns to the starting lineup after he was omitted from the injury report and after a one-game absence. This means Dario Saric will head back to a bench role after posting a double-double Friday. Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game across 14 starts this season.