Johnson will start Friday's opener against the Wizards, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Dario Saric (ankle) dealing with an injury and coming off the bench, Johnson will draw his second start of the 2019-20 season. In the 16 games that he's seen 24-plus minutes, he's averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.