Johnson will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of AZ Sports reports.

Playing their first game in a week, the Suns will go with Johnson at one forward spot over Jae Crowder, who shifts to the bench. It will be the first start of the year for the second-year forward, who's shooting 38.4 percent from three (6.6 3PA/G) on the year.