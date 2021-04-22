Johnson will start Thursday's matchup against the Celtics.
With Jae Crowder (ankle) out, Johnson will step in at power forward while Dario Saric (ankle) comes off the bench. In nine previous starts this season, Johnson has averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.6 minutes.
