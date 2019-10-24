Play

Johnson (calf) is listed as "TBD" for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson has a chance to debut Friday after missing Wednesday's season opener with a sore left calf. The rookie participated in a post-practice pickup game Thursday, per Bob Young of The Athletic, though coach Monty Williams said the Suns will wait and see how he responds before determining his availability.

