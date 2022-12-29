Johnson (knee) won't take the floor Friday versus the Raptors.
Johnson is on the road trip with Phoenix, suggesting he could have an opportunity to make his return from a lengthy layoff before it concludes next Wednesday in Cleveland. He will have two more chances to do so, beginning Monday versus the Knicks.
