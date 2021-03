Johnson (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old was unavailable for the final game before the break due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, and he remains sidelined Wednesday. It's unclear when Johnson is expected to be back in action for the Suns, though his next opportunity to play will come Saturday versus the Pacers.