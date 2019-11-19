Suns' Cameron Johnson: Struggles with shot in loss
Johnson provided eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 23 minutes during Monday's loss to Boston.
Johnson continued to struggle with his shot, making fewer than 50 percent of his shots for the third-straight game. The North Carolina alum's secured a steady rotational role in his first NBA season. In 16.6 minutes across 10 outings, Johnson's averaging 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 threes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three and 91.7 percent form the line.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...