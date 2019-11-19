Johnson provided eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 23 minutes during Monday's loss to Boston.

Johnson continued to struggle with his shot, making fewer than 50 percent of his shots for the third-straight game. The North Carolina alum's secured a steady rotational role in his first NBA season. In 16.6 minutes across 10 outings, Johnson's averaging 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 threes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three and 91.7 percent form the line.