Suns' Cameron Johnson: To bench Wednesday
Johnson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Golden State, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Despite playing well in a spot start Monday against the Lakers, Johnson will be moved back to his usual reserve spot with Kelly Oubre returning to the starting rotation. In 41 appearances this year, Johnson's averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 threes in 19.9 minutes.
