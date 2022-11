The Suns confirmed Johnson suffered a torn meniscus Sunday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The Suns believed Johnson suffered a serious knee injury, and this represents a huge blow to the team on both ends of the court. There's no timetable for his return, but the former UNC standout will be out for an extended period of time. Torrey Craig started Saturday against the Trail Blazers and is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.