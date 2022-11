The Suns fear Johnson suffered a torn meniscus Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

More testing is necessary, but this is a tough blow for the Suns and Johnson either way, as the forward will presumably be sidelined for an extended period. In his absence, more minutes will be available for the likes of Torrey Craig, Damion Lee, Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne. However, none of them may be relevant in standard fantasy leagues for the duration of Johnson's absence.