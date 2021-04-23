Johnson tallied eight points (3-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 99-86 loss to Boston.

Johnson got the start with Jae Crowder (ankle) on the sidelines, but couldn't take advantage as he was inefficient and couldn't find the range from distance. The 25-year-old did manage to secure his first block since April 7 in the starting effort.