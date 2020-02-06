Suns' Cameron Johnson: Unlikely to play Friday
Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson is on track to miss an 11th straight game due to a bruised quad, though the fact that he's even being listed as doubtful suggests he's inching closer to a return.
