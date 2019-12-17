Johnson (hip) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was cleared to play Monday night while dealing with the same hip issue, though it's unclear if he aggravated the issue during Monday's clash. Assuming he's officially ruled out closer to game time, look for Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric to handle the majority of the Suns' minutes at power forward.