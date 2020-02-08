Suns' Cameron Johnson: Upgraded to probable
Johnson (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson was previously doubtful, so this comes as a surprise. Even if he's cleared to play, it's possible the rookie will be on a minutes limit.
