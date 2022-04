Johnson won't start in Thursday's Game 6 contest against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

After starting in place of Devin Booker (hamstring) for Games 3, 4 and 5, Johnson will return to his bench role for Game 6. The forward was averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.0 minutes of action as a starter in the 2022 playoffs. Expect Johnson to still see a decent amount of minutes as Booker will be on a minutes restriction.