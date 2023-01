Johnson (knee) will face a minutes restriction Thursday against the Nets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Monty Williams shared that Johnson's minutes would be capped Thursday and likely for the next couple of games. The Suns' coach also shared that Johnson should see his minutes increase moving forward. As for now, Torrey Craig will likely continue to pick up extra minutes while Johnson works his way back to his typical workload.