Suns' Cameron Johnson: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Johnson was considered probable as he'll continue to play through the knee soreness. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over 18.6 minutes this season.
