Suns head coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that Johnson (knee) will return to action Thursday against the Nets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson hasn't appeared in a contest since Nov. 4 due to a meniscus tear in his right knee that required surgery. While the 26-year-old previously started all of his eight appearances, Johnson could come off the bench Thursday and will presumably face a minutes restriction following the long layoff. Once he has fully reintegrated with the team, Johnson should reclaim a starting spot along with a near-30-minute role for Phoenix. In the seven games prior to his early departure in the Nov. 4 game, Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals over 28.1 minutes per game.