Suns' Cameron Johnson: Won't be back Sunday
Johnson (quadriceps) will not return to action Sunday in Milwaukee, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson's absence with a bruised quadriceps will stretch to at least eight games. The Suns play again Monday in Brooklyn, though there's been no indication Johnson will be ready to return by that point.
