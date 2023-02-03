Johnson has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Celtics due to right knee injury management.
Johnson has struggled over his last two appearances, totaling just 10 points (3-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes. He'll take the first night of the Suns' upcoming back-to-back set off to rest the knee injury that cost him over two months earlier in the season, but the sharpshooter will presumably be back in action Saturday versus Detroit.
