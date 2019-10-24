Suns' Cameron Johnson: Won't play Friday
Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson is still nursing a sore left calf and will miss a second straight game as a result. He participated in a post-practice scrimmage Thursday, however, suggesting he's drawing closer to his debut.
