Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson will get the first night of the Suns' back-to-back set off as he continues to work his way back to full strength from a meniscus injury. He posted 19 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes during his return to action Thursday and, barring a setback, should garner a similar role against the Grizzlies on Sunday.
