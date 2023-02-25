Payne (foot) is available Friday against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of AZ Sports reports.

Payne has been out for nearly two months and will likely be eased back into the rotation. Once he has his legs under him, Payne will be able to provide deep-league fantasy managers with points, three-pointers, assists and steals. Saben Lee could fall out of the rotation with this news.

