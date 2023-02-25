Payne (foot) is available Friday against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of AZ Sports reports.
Payne has been out for nearly two months and will likely be eased back into the rotation. Once he has his legs under him, Payne will be able to provide deep-league fantasy managers with points, three-pointers, assists and steals. Saben Lee could fall out of the rotation with this news.
More News
-
Suns' Cameron Payne: Questionable Friday•
-
Suns' Cameron Payne: Likely to return after break•
-
Suns' Cameron Payne: Sidelined through All-Star break•
-
Suns' Cameron Payne: Out at least another week•
-
Suns' Cameron Payne: Without timetable for return•
-
Suns' Cameron Payne: Out at least another week•