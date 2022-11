Payne (foot) is available for Monday's contest against the 76ers, Duane Rankin of the azcentral.com reports.

Payne is set to make his return to the court after missing Phoenix's previous two games due to a foot injury. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals over his first seven appearances of the season.