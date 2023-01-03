Payne (foot) finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 18 minutes off the bench in Monday's 102-83 loss to the Knicks.

Suiting up for the first time since Dec. 13, Payne stepped back into his usual role as the Suns' top guard off the bench and came through with a useful assist total. While Chris Paul is healthy, Payne's overall fantasy upside will be capped, but he could have an opportunity to pick up a few extra minutes while the Suns turn to a collection of players to help fill in for Devin Booker (groin), who will likely be sidelined until at least late January. Payne, Landry Shamet, Damion Lee and Duane Washington may all absorb Booker's minutes to some degree.