Payne (foot) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Gerald Bourguet of FanSided reports.

Payne made his return from a nine-game injury absence Saturday night against Philly and finished with four points, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes of action. The backup point guard isn't much of a fantasy consideration, but it's encouraging that he's active on the second half of a back-to-back set.