Payne scored six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with five assists and two rebounds in a 134-118 victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Payne returned to the lineup as the team's backup point guard after a one-game absence due to a knee injury. The guard has recorded four-plus assists in four of his last five contests and averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game over that stretch.