Payne totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over the Pacers.

Payne continues to log decent minutes as the primary backup to Ricky Rubio. Over the four seeding games thus far, Payne is putting up averages of 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples. He is yet to carve out a consistent role in the NBA and perhaps this is just the opportunity he has been looking for.