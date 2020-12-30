Payne compiled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Suns' 113-86 win over the Pelicans.

The Phoenix reserves benefited from some extra run due to the blowout, and Payne took advantage of his highest minutes total of the season by producing a well-rounded stat line. Payne is off the fantasy radar outside of deep leagues while both Chris Paul and Devin Booker are healthy, but he could make for an interesting speculative pickup in the event either of the two starting guards misses time at any point. Through four games, Payne is averaging 9.8 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 treys and 0.8 steals in 19.5 minutes.