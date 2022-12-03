Payne ended with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to Houston.

Payne scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from three as the Suns lost a nail-biter at home in the final seconds. The Phoenix guard shot 66.7 percent from the field in the contest after failing to reach the 60 percent mark in any game this season coming in and also recorded a game and season-high 12 assists, seven of which came in the second half. It was a great bounce-back game for Payne after shooting just 27.7 percent from the field over his previous three contests.