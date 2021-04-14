Payne finished Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Heat with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes.

Payne was one of four Phoenix reserves to step up with double-digit scoring in the victory, and his overall performance was arguably the most impressive of the group as he also contributed healthy numbers both as a rebounder and distributor. Payne has totaled exactly 14 points and seven assists in two of his past three contests. He appears to be coming on strong after failing to surpass nine points in 11 straight contests between Mar. 21 and April 8.