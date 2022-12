Payne (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne left Tuesday's game versus the Rockets early due to a right foot injury. Fantasy managers should wait for an official designation for the 28-year-old point guard for Thursday's game, but his absence from practice is discouraging. Payne's next chance to suit up will be Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans if he's unavailable against the Clippers.