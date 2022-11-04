Payne (foot) won't play in Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Payne was downgraded from probable to out ahead of Friday's game due to left foot soreness. The Suns may be holding him out in order for him to play the second night of the back-to-back versus Portland on Saturday. With Payne out, expect Landry Shamet and Damion Lee to see more minutes as backcourt options off the bench.
