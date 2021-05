Payne was ejected from Sunday's Game 1 against the Lakers after picking up two technical fouls.

Payne was involved in an altercation with Alex Caruso -- and eventually several players from both teams -- early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest. After a lengthy review, the referees assigned Payne a pair of technical fouls, triggering an automatic ejection. Prior to exiting, Payne had five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes off the bench.