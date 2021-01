Payne posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Friday marked the first time this season Payne has failed to score, as he's usually a reliable source of backup point guard minutes for the Suns. In 17.6 minutes per game this season, he's averaging 7.0 points on 49.3 percent shooting, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He's fantasy relevant for managers in deep leagues desperate for assists.