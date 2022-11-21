Payne ended Sunday's 116-95 victory over the Knicks with 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 32 minutes.

Payne got off to a strong start and scored 10 of his 21 points in the first quarter, including five free throws. He's made the most of his opportunity to start over the last six contests, averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while making 45.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Through 14 games he is on pace to have the best season of his career and is producing personal bests of 14.1 points and 24.2 minutes per game.