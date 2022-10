Suns coach Monty Williams said Payne (finger) was able to do everything in Saturday's scrimmage, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne has missed the Suns' last two preseason games due to a sprained finger. While Payne is expected to be evaluated this week, his practice participation is a good sign for his status ahead of the team's regular-season opener Wednesday versus the Mavericks.