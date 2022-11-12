Payne produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 114-97 loss to Orlando.

Payne got off to a solid start, hitting both of his shots in the first quarter while also dishing an assist to Deandre Ayton for an easy dunk. The Suns point guard did, however, turn the ball over three consecutive times between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to help the Magic jump out to an early lead. He finished the first half with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting before adding another 11 points in the second half to give him a team-high 22 on the night. Payne has now recorded back-to-back 20-point games in both of his starts in place of the injured Chris Paul (heel).