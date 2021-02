Payne (foot) played 15 minutes and tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal Saturday in the Suns' 120-111 win over the 76ers.

Payne was one of three Suns reserves who returned from multi-game absences, with Abdel Nader (ankle) and Dario Saric (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) also checking back into action. The 26-year-old immediately recaptured a spot in the rotation as the Suns' backup point guard, bumping Langston Galloway off the second unit.